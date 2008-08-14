Obama, McCain Launch Campaign To Suck Up To CEOs

The most pressing issue for voters this November will likely be the economy. So it’s no wonder Barack Obama and John McCain are now busy blowing smoke up the posteriors of the country’s CEOs. Having smart business people say you’re smart about the economy is more important than actually being smart (WSJ):



In the contest for business approval, the campaigns are lining up “poster CEOs.” Sen. McCain has FedEx Corp. Chairman Fred Smith, private-equity guru Henry Kravis and Merrill Lynch & Co. CEO John Thain. In Sen. Obama’s camp are investor Warren Buffett, former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker and Robert Wolf, president of UBS Investment Bank.

The candidates “are picking big business brands standing high in public regard” in the hope that voters will connect them to “solutions for the economy and more jobs,” says Judith Samuelson, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Business and Society program.

Personally, we think voters are going to side with Warren Buffett over John Thain. So, McCain needs to get cracking. Isn’t Angelina Jolie still up for grabs?

