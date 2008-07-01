Obama, McCain: Let the Search For the Next US Treasury Secretary Begin

Given the economic debacle that is gradually unfolding, the choice of the country’s next U.S. Treasury Secretary will be critical. Reuters canvasses Wall Street and unearths some potential names:



Sen. Barack Obama’s potential picks:

Timothy Geithner, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Laura Tyson, served in the Clinton Administration as Chairman of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers

Lawrence Summers, Secretary of the Treasury for the last year and a half of the Bill Clinton administration, and served as the 27th President of Harvard University

Gov. Jon Corzine (NJ), former Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs

Austan Goolsbee, Obama’s economic advisor since Obama’s successful U.S. Senate campaign in Illinois

Jason Furman, a former White House aide and close associate of former U.S. Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin

Sen. John McCain’s potential picks:

Phil Gramm, a vice chairman for UBS Investment Bank and a former Texas senator

Carly Fiorina, former Hewlett-Packard chief executive

Martin Feldstein, president and CEO of the National Bureau of Economic Research

Henry Paulson, current United States Treasury Secretary

Douglas Holtz-Eakin, a former White House economist and former director of the Congressional Budget Office

