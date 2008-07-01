Obama, McCain: Let the Search For the Next US Treasury Secretary Begin

Given the economic debacle that is gradually unfolding, the choice of the country’s next U.S. Treasury Secretary will be critical. Reuters canvasses Wall Street and unearths some potential names:
Sen. Barack Obama’s potential picks:
- Timothy Geithner, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
- Laura Tyson, served in the Clinton Administration as Chairman of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers
- Lawrence Summers, Secretary of the Treasury for the last year and a half of the Bill Clinton administration, and served as the 27th President of Harvard University
- Gov. Jon Corzine (NJ), former Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs
- Austan Goolsbee, Obama’s economic advisor since Obama’s successful U.S. Senate campaign in Illinois
- Jason Furman, a former White House aide and close associate of former U.S. Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin
Sen. John McCain’s potential picks:
- Phil Gramm, a vice chairman for UBS Investment Bank and a former Texas senator
- Carly Fiorina, former Hewlett-Packard chief executive
- Martin Feldstein, president and CEO of the National Bureau of Economic Research
- Henry Paulson, current United States Treasury Secretary
- Douglas Holtz-Eakin, a former White House economist and former director of the Congressional Budget Office
