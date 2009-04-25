Obama May K.O. Vikram Pandit

The New York Post reports:



Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit’s job security is increasingly in jeopardy as momentum grows in Washington to oust him.

With the bank stress tests wrapping up, sources tell The Post that regulators think they might have to make the bold move of removing Pandit to signal Washington is taking as hard a line with the banks as it did with General Motors when it effectively ousted GM CEO Rick Wagoner.

The talk of Pandit being dismissed comes amid speculation that a visit to Citi’s offices by Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner a week and a half ago might have been to discuss a change at the bank’s helm. However, people familiar with the meeting said the visit was simply to conduct a checkup on the bank.

