PHOTOS: Check Out The Sweet Martha's Vineyard Estate Where President Obama Will Vacation

President Barack Obama and his family will travel to Martha’s Vineyard for eight days beginning on Aug. 10.



Architect Rick Sundberg, now of Sundberg Kennedy Ly-Au Young Architects, confirmed Monday that the Obamas will stay in a home that he redesigned. The $7.6 million home is located on 9.5 acres in Chilmark, the wealthiest town on the island.

The home was built in 1961 and renovated in 2006, according to Sundberg’s website.

It features a private master suite with its own den. An open floor plan includes pond and ocean views from the living room, dining room and kitchen. There’s also a small basketball court.

This will be Obama’s fourth trip to Martha’s Vineyard since he became president. President Bill Clinton also frequently vacationed on the island.

Here are a few photos of the home (thanks to Sundberg for permission to run these):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.