OBAMA: Here's My 4-Step Plan To Make America A 'Magnet For Jobs'

As President Barack Obama heads to Asheville, N.C., Wednesday to push the themes outlined in his State of the Union address, the White House has unveiled a four-step plan it claims would make the U.S. a “magnet for jobs” by investing in manufacturing.The White House’s plan follows four general guidelines: Investing in American-made technologies; ending tax breaks for companies that ship jobs overseas; new partnerships to bring jobs back to America and encourage companies to hire in America; and opening global markets to American-made goods.



Obama will outline the plan during his speech in Asheville, where he will visit the Linamar Factory, which produces heavy-duty engine and driveline components.

In his State of the Union Tuesday, Obama outlined proposals to revitalize American manufacturing and bring jobs back to the country, including plans to launch manufacturing hubs, that would leverage public-private partnerships to boost technologies and capabilities. Obama said he would begin the initiative with an executive order to launch three additional hubs, and called on Congress to invest $1 billion to create a network of 15 of these hubs.

Here’s Obama’s full manufacturing plan, via the White House:

The President’s Commitment to Revitalize American Manufacturing and Bring Jobs Back

In his State of the Union, the President outlined a comprehensive agenda to attract more jobs to our shores. As part of this effort, he is committed to investing in U.S. manufacturing:

Partnering with businesses and communities to invest in American-made technologies and American workers

Transforming communities across the country into global centres of advanced manufacturing: To support investment in U.S. manufacturers’ competitiveness and accelerate innovation in manufacturing, the President is proposing a one-time, $1 billion investment to launch a network of 15 manufacturing innovation institutes across the country. Leveraging the strengths of a particular region, each institute will bring together companies, universities and community colleges, and government to co-invest in the development of world-leading manufacturing technologies and capabilities that U.S.-based manufacturers can apply in production. In August 2012, the Administration launched a pilot institute in Youngstown, Ohio with a $45 million funding commitment from five Federal agencies, led by the Department of defence. The winning partnership of firms and universities from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia was one of twelve teams that applied.Creating a Community College to Career Fund: Co-administered by the Department of labour and the Department of Education, this Fund will help forge new partnerships between community colleges and businesses to train two million workers for good-paying jobs in high-growth and high-demand industries, including advanced manufacturing. These investments will give more community colleges the resources they need to become community career centres where people learn skills that local manufacturers are looking for now, and ensure that employers can find the skilled workers they need and workers are gaining credentials to build strong careers. While the President will continue to push Congress to act on his broader proposal, he will take executive action to launch three new manufacturing innovation institutes in 2013: To build on the success of a pilot institute, the President announced a plan to launch three new manufacturing innovation institutes this year, a co-investment between Federal agencies, led by the Departments of defence and Energy, and the private sector, with an initial focus on manufacturing technologies that also address critical national security and energy needs.

Ending Tax Breaks to Ship Jobs Overseas and Making the U.S. more competitive

Making the U.S. more competitive for manufacturing by reforming our tax code: To encourage innovation and investment in the U.S. as part of the President’s broader commitment to business tax reform, the President is proposing to lower tax rates for manufacturers to 25 per cent, expand and make permanent the research and development tax credit, put in place an “offshoring tax” that would set a minimum tax on offshore earnings to prevent a race to the bottom in corporate tax rates, and extend and enhance key incentives to invest in U.S. clean energy through a permanent, refundable production tax credit and a reauthorization of the Advanced Energy Manufacturing Tax Credit that provides an incentive for clean energy manufacturing at home.

Strengthening manufacturing supply chains through the Manufacturing Extension Partnership: The Department of Commerce’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) provides a range of business services to small manufacturers and is enhancing the program to help companies focus on technology transition which requires deep supply chain expertise. The President’s Budget will propose a $25 million increase to launch Manufacturing Technology Acceleration centres (MTACs), which will be industry-specific centres that can serve as a coordination point within key supply chains. The Administration is also announcing plans to pilot two new centres in 2013 using existing resources.

Bringing Jobs Back

Bringing Jobs Back

Investing in manufacturing communities and bringing jobs back: Today, we are better positioned to attract new manufacturing investment in the U.S. and bring jobs back. But some communities are still hard-hit by the recession, particularly after closure of factories in places like Detroit, Michigan and Rochester, New York. The President is announcing new steps to partner with and help strengthen communities, including:Expanding Federal efforts to attract investment to the U.S.: In 2011, the President launched SelectUSA at the Department of Commerce, creating the first Federal effort to actively attract business investment in the United States. To help our governors and mayors compete with foreign countries, the President will propose in his Budget to significantly expand SelectUSA. The Administration will host a SelectUSA Investment Summit this year, matching businesses from around the world with local leaders to attract jobs and investment to our shores. Proposing a Manufacturing Communities Tax Credit: The President is proposing incentives for communities facing concentrated job losses – particularly hard-hit manufacturing communities – to help attract new investment and jobs. The incentives will help prevent the downward spiral that can occur following mass layoff events.

Launching an “Investing in Manufacturing Communities Partnership”: The President is directing Federal agencies to provide coordinated assistance to manufacturing communities through a new partnership designed to strengthen communities’ ability to attract investment. To support the Partnership, the President’s Budget will propose $113 million to provide targeted financial assistance for about five manufacturing communities while leveraging non-Federal funds on a 2 to 1 matching basis to co-invest in state of the art infrastructure projects and research facilities. These efforts will aim to attract manufacturers and their supply chain of local parts innovators, producers, and distributors, creating new jobs and strengthening the local economy. In addition, the Partnership, through multiple Federal agencies, will provide technical support to redevelop manufacturing communities that have had major plant closings, in partnership with local leaders, workers, and businesses.

Expanding Federal efforts to attract investment to the U.S.: In 2011, the President launched SelectUSA at the Department of Commerce, creating the first Federal effort to actively attract business investment in the United States. To help our governors and mayors compete with foreign countries, the President will propose in his Budget to significantly expand SelectUSA. The Administration will host a SelectUSA Investment Summit this year, matching businesses from around the world with local leaders to attract jobs and investment to our shores.

Proposing a Manufacturing Communities Tax Credit: The President is proposing incentives for communities facing concentrated job losses – particularly hard-hit manufacturing communities – to help attract new investment and jobs. The incentives will help prevent the downward spiral that can occur following mass layoff events.

levelling the playing field and opening markets for American-made products

Boosting U.S. exports: The President is committed to doubling American exports and has taken steps to expand market access for American-made products through trade agreements with South Korea, Columbia, and Panama. To boost exports, the President will launch talks on a comprehensive trade agreement with the European Union with the goal of promoting free and fair trade across the Atlantic to support millions of good-paying American jobs, and will complete the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Strengthening our capabilities to enforce trade laws and support American workers: The President has aggressively enforced trade rules to ensure that American workers are competing on a level playing field with firms from around the world, doubling the rate of WTO challenges against China compared to the previous Administration, and applying the “Section 421” against China to address a surge in Chinese tires. Last year, the President launched an Interagency Trade Enforcement centre (ITEC) with resources devoted exclusively to ensuring our trading partners are playing by the rules, and he is calling for dedicated funds beyond existing resources to provide the support needed by ITEC to ensure American workers are competing on a level playing field .

Ensuring U.S. leadership in clean energy and advanced vehicle manufacturing: Building on the President’s historic investments in clean energy and the fuel efficiency standards put in place through 2025, the Obama Administration has proposed a comprehensive approach to advanced vehicle manufacturing, including incentives for consumers and businesses to lower the cost of advanced vehicles, investments in partnership with communities to address the local barriers to deployment of advanced vehicles at critical mass, and increased investments in advanced vehicle technologies through the Department of Energy’s EV Everywhere grand challenge. The President will also continue to call on Congress to reauthorize the successful and oversubscribed 48C Advanced Energy Manufacturing Tax Credit.

Supporting innovative, advanced manufacturing technologies through increased Federal R&D: The President’s Budget will propose increases in key advanced manufacturing R&D programs across Federal agencies. Investments include supporting innovative manufacturing processes that dramatically reduce energy use and strengthening investments in platform technologies like nano-manufacturing, bio-manufacturing, robotics through the National Robotics Initiative, advanced materials through the Materials Genome Initiative, and defence technologies to fundamentally change the way we build things and dramatically reduce the time from design to production.

