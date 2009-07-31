Obama Makes CEOs Pay For Lunch At The White House

See, America, Obama is done with the corporate giveaways.



Politico: But even for powerful CEOs, there’s no such thing as a free lunch: White House staffers collected credit card numbers for each executive and carefully billed them for the cost of the meal with the president.

The White House defended the unusual move as a way to avoid conflicts of interest. But the Bush administration didn’t charge presidential guests for meals, one former official said, and at least one etiquette expert found the whole thing unseemly – suggesting it was a serious breach of protocol.

If we recall, Jimmy Carter pulled a similar move with White House guests.

No word on whether Sgt. Crowley and Professor Gates had to pay for their own beer.

