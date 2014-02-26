Obama Makes 'Caddyshack' Joke During Harold Ramis Tribute

Both President Obama and the late comedy legend Harold Ramis have deep roots in Chicago, so the “Ghostbusters” writer-actor’s death yesterday hit the POTUS especially deep.

In a statement released through the White House on Tuesday morning, Obama said:

“Michelle and I were saddened to hear of the passing of Harold Ramis, one of America’s greatest satirists, and like so many other comedic geniuses, a proud product of Chicago’s Second City. When we watched his movies — from ‘Animal House’ and ‘Caddyshack’ to ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Groundhog Day’ — we didn’t just laugh until it hurt. We questioned authority. We identified with the outsider. We rooted for the underdog. And through it all, we never lost our faith in happy endings. Our thoughts and prayers are with Harold’s wife, Erica, his children and grandchildren, and all those who loved him, who quote his work with abandon, and who hope that he received total consciousness.”

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Hollywood has been grieving comedy legend Harold Ramis since his death Monday.

The last line is a nod to Bill Murray’s famous remarks in “Caddyshack,” which Ramis wrote and directed.

In case you forgot, here’s the line:

Carl: And I say, “Hey, Lama, hey, how about a little something, you know, for the effort, you know?” And he says, “Oh, uh, there won’t be any money, but when you die, on your deathbed, you will receive total consciousness.” So I got that goin’ for me, which is nice.

The character “Carl,” who says the line, was played by Bill Murray, who worked with Ramis on six projects and released a statement yesterday following his death:

“Harold Ramis and I together did the National Lampoon Show off Broadway, Meatballs, Stripes, Caddyshack, Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day. He earned his keep on this planet. God bless him.”

Director Judd Apatow, too, released especially touching condolences:

“Harold Ramis made almost every movie which made me want to become a comedy director. I interviewed him when I was 16 years old for my high school radio station and he could not have been more gracious and hilarious. I looked up to him as a director but even more so as a man. We hired him to play Seth’s father in ‘Knocked Up’ because we all saw him as the dream dad — funny, warm and wise. Harold was one of the nicest people I have ever met and he inspired countless people to go into comedy. His brilliant work will make people happy forever.”

