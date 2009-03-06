Obama Loses Two More Appointees: Sanjay Gupta, Annette Nazareth

Obama’s bad luck with respect to political appointees continues. First, the big shocker. Sanjay Gupta is staying with CNN, and won’t take up the role of Surgeon General. We’re not yet sure what the deal was with him. Pray that it’s not a tax scandal. Whatever it is, the administration will have to find someone else to preach good nutrition and regular check ups.



The other one is Annette Nazareth, who was to be Tim Geithner’s deputy. Apparently it has something to do with her time at SEC. This one is the more serious blow, since already there’s been talk that Geithner is lonely, isolated and light on staff. Volcker even said as such.

Seeing as Treasury is the key department right now, when you factor this in with Geithner’s own delay/scandalette, it’s clear that the new administration has totally blown it on this one.

