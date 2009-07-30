Obama Loses The Healthcare Debate

From a purely political standpoint Obama has lost the healthcare message war.



WSJ: Support for President Barack Obama’s health-care effort has declined over the past five weeks, particularly among those who already have insurance, a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll found, amid prolonged debate over costs and quality of care.

In mid-June, respondents were evenly divided when asked whether they thought Mr. Obama’s health plan was a good or bad idea. In the new poll, conducted July 24-27, 42% called it a bad idea while 36% said it was a good idea.

Its actually kind of amazing how well opponents of reform have done, given how much people whine and moan about the current system. The problem really boils down to the fact people don’t trust big, government-run programs to perform well, and no matter how you slice it that’s what Obama and the Democrats are pushing.

What’s interesting, too, is that other polls suggest people support the principles of reform. Univeral coverage is popular, so is “choice,” for whatever that means in the current scheme of things. But actually packaging it all together into something people will support may prove impossible.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.