President Obama Lost A Hockey Bet To Canada's Prime Minister -- Now He Owes Him Two Cases Of Beer

Saul Loeb/POOL/AFP/File The White House will deliver two cases of beer to the Canadian Embassy on Monday after US President Barack Obama lost an Olympic ice hockey bet to Prime Minister Stephen Harper

The White House will deliver two cases of beer to the Canadian Embassy on Monday after US President Barack Obama lost an Olympic ice hockey bet to Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

Canada’s men beat their fierce local rivals 1-0 in the semi-finals in Sochi, Russia last month while the women’s team stormed back to see off the US 3-2 and snatch gold.

“Hey, @connect2canada! Look forward to delivering two freshly brewed cases of WH beer on Monday for @pmharper from POTUS,” the White House National Security Council told the Canadian Embassy on Twitter.

“On behalf of POTUS, enjoy and congrats on the Canadian victory (this time around)! Look forward to a rematch.”

The craft beer will be made with honey from the White House garden, with one case of Honey Porter and the other of Honey Blonde.

“I haven’t received it yet, but in fairness to President Obama, he’s lost bets to me before, and he’s always paid up before,” Harper told TSN 1050 Radio in Toronto.

“I’m sure he will.”

The US and Canadian leaders struck their bet last month when they met for a North American leaders summit in Mexico.

It was not the first time the two men had wagered beer over hockey — and not the first time Obama has lost.

The president sent Harper a case of American Yuengling beer after Canada’s men triumphed in an overtime thriller in the final of the Vancouver Olympics four years ago.

Then White House press secretary Robert Gibbs had to appear at his podium wearing a Canadian national jersey after losing a bet to his counterpart.

Copyright (2014) AFP. All rights reserved.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.