Obama Has Already Lost The Expectations Game For Tonight

Betting market InTrade has just put out a new contract for tonight asking who will win the second presidential debate.



Already, President Obama has soared to a 65% chance to win the post-debate CNN Poll and has around twice the chance to beat Mitt Romney according to the market.

This could be bad, as the failure to manage expectations was one of the most substantial failings from the first debate.

Here’s how bad it’s gotten:

Photo: InTrade

Now check out the 36 emotions of Barack Obama >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.