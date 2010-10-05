Obama Looks Like He's About To Pivot And Push For Lower Corporate Taxes

Photo: The White House

Barack Obama is eager to lower corporate taxes (somehow) according to MarketWatch.His comments were made at meeting of economic advisors, who include Paul Volcker, as well as CEOs like Caterpillar’s Jim Owens.



A real aggressive move to lower corporate taxes would be smart, as it would make political opposition to him that much trickier (and it would probably provide a nice lift to stocks, which would be a politically easy form of stimulus).

The President has previously mini-moves on lowering taxes — tax credits for investments and such — but those kinds of proposals get lost in the shuffle.

