Obama Wants You! (If You Can Code)

The first-ever Technology Volunteer Field Office for President Obama had an open house last night in San Francisco.The goal is to recruit engineers to help with the campaign.



Obama was an early adopter of social media, using Twitter in his 2008 campaign. This time around, Obama has participated in a Google+ Hangout, set up a Pinterest board, and got a Tumblr page.

Now Obama wants to build a more robust website and mobile applications. And obviously, he needs tech guys to do that.

Some of the people attending included Craiglist founder Craig Newmark, engineers, developers, and policy guys.

No, the president wasn’t there.

