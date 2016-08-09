President Obama listened to this Eminem song to pump himself up for his DNC speech

At some point before giving a powerful and persuasive speech at July’s Democratic National Convention, President Barack Obama pumped himself up for the occasion by listening to Eminem’s anthem “Lose Yourself” from the 2002 film “8 Mile.”

As Vulture points out, a behind-the-scenes video of the DNC caught a brief glimpse of Obama bobbing his head to the inspiring rap song, while his aides smiled and awkwardly joined in.

The video also features backstage footage of celebrities like Sarah Silverman and Katy Perry, both of whom made appearances at the DNC.

Watch Obama hype himself up with “Lose Yourself” at the 58-second mark of the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.