Obama Lifting Cuba Travel Restrictions

Joe Weisenthal
raul castro

Great news: It sounds like Obama plans to lift travel restrictions to one of the last (somewhat) unspoiled islands left.

According to the AP, citing a spokesman for Democrat Senator Bill Nelson, Obama will unveil the loosening in the next few weeks.

The changes will be unveiled in the next three weeks. The new regulations will also make it easier for Cubans to remit payments (up to $2,000) to anyone that’s not a member of the communist party.

Here's the hotel nacional de Cuba

Classic car lovers are going to love this

Obviously, the beaches are amazing

Of course, the food is awesome

And yes, cigars...

Now learn how to tip in every other country

Se here how to do it >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.