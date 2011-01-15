Obama Lifting Cuba Travel Restrictions

Great news: It sounds like Obama plans to lift travel restrictions to one of the last (somewhat) unspoiled islands left.



According to the AP, citing a spokesman for Democrat Senator Bill Nelson, Obama will unveil the loosening in the next few weeks.

The changes will be unveiled in the next three weeks. The new regulations will also make it easier for Cubans to remit payments (up to $2,000) to anyone that’s not a member of the communist party.

