Libya Is Becoming A Bigger And Bigger Problem For Obama

President Barack Obama is starting to see some backlash from friends and foes in Washington and from voters over his handling of the situation in Libya, where U.S. ambassador Chris Stevens was killed on Sept. 11.Obama is now facing criticism from fellow Democratic lawmakers questioning why the administration refused to originally characterise the attacks as an act of terror.



The Washington Examiner reported that Democratic Sen. John Kerry wrote a bipartisan letter to Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Nides, which called for an “accounting of the attacks against U.S. missions in Egypt, Libya and Yemen.”

From The Examiner:

The lawmakers are also demanding to know whether the administration had any advance warnings of the Libyan attack and, if so, whether it had shared that information with U.S. personnel on the ground.

The letter marks the first time congressional Democrats have so directly expressed their dissatisfaction with the administration’s response to inquiries about the attacks, which resulted in the death of Ambassador Chris Stevens and three others and raised questions about U.S. security throughout the Middle East and Northern Africa.

Meanwhile, voter sentiment on Obama’s handling of Libya has shifted negatively over the past week-plus, as a plurality of respondents in a new Fox News poll now disapprove of Obama’s handling of the situation.

In the poll, 39 per cent of likely voters said they approved of the president’s handling of the situation, compared with 43 per cent who now disapprove.

The shift on Libya is the most notable element of the Fox News poll, in which everything else is steady. By comparison, a Sept. 17 Pew Research poll found that a majority (45-36) approved of Obama’s handling of the Libya situation.

Still, Obama’s handling of Libya has yet to produce a shift in the poll toplines, as Obama still leads Republican Mitt Romney 48-43. He also earns much higher marks on handling foreign policy (52-41) and protecting the U.S. from a terrorist attack (50-40).

