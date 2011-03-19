Obama Tells Qaddafi To Pull Out Of Contested Cities Or Face Airstrikes

Obama told Qaddafi that a cease-fire would not be enough to prevent airstrikes.



He must pull back from Ajdabiya, Misrata and other contested cities, restore power and water to these cities and allow international peacekeepers to the area.

“Now once more Muammar Qaddafi has a choice.”

To justify going to war, the president listed the atrocities committed by Qaddafi. “For decades he has shown a willingness to use force, including sponsoring terrorism.” Recently he has attacked hospitals and crushed the protests “with an iron fist.”

Now a history of diplomatic actions. Qaddafi was given multiple warnings by international organisations, which he did not heed. If America did not intervene, a humanitarian crisis would ensue. “Yesterday in response to a call to action… the UN passed a strong resolution… it authorizes the use of force to institute all measures to stop the killing.”

“The US is not going to deploy ground forces. The US is not going to use force to go beyond a defined goal, protecting civililans in Libya.”

“This is precisely how the international community should work.”

“There is no decision I consider as your commander in chief as carefully as putting our troops in harms way.”

“The United States will not stand idly by in the face of actions that threaten global peace and security.”

Background: Obama is speaking on the day after the UN voted to initiate a no-fly zone over Libya. The UN resolution was initially successful, precipitating an offer of cease-fire from Qaddafi. However, violence in Libya has continued today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.