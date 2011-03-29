Does Obama Think Libya Is Less Important Than Dancing With The Stars?

President Obama‘s nationally televised address tonight on Libya is scheduled for 7:30pm.



It is an odd time for a presidential address — especially one dealing with America at war (yes, yes, technically not war, but still) — it means most of the West Coast will still be at work or just coming home from school.

Normally big addresses are scheduled for 8pm or 9pm so the West Coast is able to catch, too.

It’s possible the timing was a concession to network heads anxious not to lose valuable prime time advertising dollars. Except the only thing not on repeat tonight is Dancing With The Stars and (ironically) a special on NBC called All Together Now: A Celebration Of Service.

The latter, however, ends at 9pm. As for the former, let’s just hope the nation is not yet at the point where DWTS takes precedent over the president.

Or maybe the President — caving to pressure to address the issue after launching the strike without Congressional approval while on a trip to Brazil — actually doesn’t want the nation to pay attention to his speech. Because one imagines CBS would likely push a Two And A Half Men rerun to accommodate Obama.

