How Much Is A Handwritten Letter From President Obama Worth?

A two-sentence note that President Obama wrote to a constituent in 2009 in response to a letter about the financial crisis is being auctioned off, and is expected to sell for between $8,000 and $12,000, according to seller Nate D. Sanders Auctions.



The letter, addressed to Tim Mullin of Lynchburg, Virginia, says this:

Tim –

Thanks for your letter. I share your sentiments, and we are moving as quick as we can to restore some common sense to the financial system.

Barack Obama

The President has made a habit of reading 10 letters from Americans each night, but responds to only a handful of them, making this notecard quite rare — and valuable.

Check out the President’s impressive cursive:

Photo: Nate D. Sanders Auctions

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.