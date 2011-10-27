OBAMA ON LENO: Hillary Is 'Outstanding' (And Michelle Is In WAY Better Shape Than Me)

Veterans of the often contentious 2008 Presidential race between Obama and Hillary Clinton were probably happy to hear the President rave about his Secretary of State last night on Jay Leno.



Said Obama:

“She has been, I think, as good a secretary of State as we’ve seen in this country. She’s been outstanding. She’s done a great job. We’re really proud of her. … The truth is Hillary and I agreed on the vast majority of issues … during the campaign. In fact, one of the problems with all those debates was you’d start running out of stuff to say, because, you know, we had a similar world view. She was, I think understandably, tired after the campaign and hesitant about whether or not this would be a good fit. And I told her that I had complete confidence in her, that the country needed her. She stepped up to the plate. She works as hard as anybody I’ve ever seen. She is tenacious. And we are really very proud of her.”

Obama also had nice things to say about Vice President Joe Biden, whom he called “a great vice president…a great adviser and a great friend to me.”

He also weighed in on his life with Michelle and without cigarettes:

Big on exercise. You know, work out in the morning with Michelle. We’ve got a little gym in the White House. She’s in better shape than me, though … And so it’s embarrassing sometimes. … You know, she’ll get up there half an hour earlier than me. She will have already run 10 miles or something. (Laughter.) I’m, you know, staggering up to the gym. … But, you know, overall, feel great. You know, Michelle thinks I look old, but — (laughter) — but that’s OK. She still thinks — she still thinks I’m cute. That’s what she tells me…”

Also? Don’t be fooled, Michelle loves french fries and pizza.

Videos below. Transcript via.





