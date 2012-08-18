This Former SEAL Attacking Obama's 'Leaks' Has A Very Big Secret Of His Own

Photo: Dishonorable Disclosure via YouTube

In an article published recently, I argued that an organisation named Operational OpSec Education Fund’s recently released Obama attack was insulting and disingenuous, but I really had no idea how right I actually was.



Ken Dilanian of the LA Times gives further depth, reporting that Fred Rustmann, an OpSec member, CIA retiree and an outspoken Republican, appeared on the Hannity and Colmes show in 2005 in order to downplay the outing of a CIA covert operations officer Valerie Plame.

Disclosing the identification of a covert agent is a felony offence, and Lewis “Scooter” Libby, the chief of staff for Dick Cheney, went to prison for obstruction of justice, perjury and making false statements related to the comment, but he later had his sentence commuted by the Bush administration.

The repercussions of that leak were astronomical, not only putting Plame in danger, but all of her sources, her family, and every one of her information exchanges.

The extent of the damage done is so vast it’s become conjecture because we’ll never know the true cost of that incident.

Dilanian also outs popular, aspiring Republican politician and SEAL frontman Scott Taylor “sat down with NBC News last summer for a documentary titled Secrets of Seal Team Six.”

Taylor minimized what he discussed on the show, in comparison to the Obama administration. Which is predictable behaviour.

Do as I say, not as I do, especially if you’re a Republican who’s the one doing: The past is no ally to the hypocritical.

