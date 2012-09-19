Obama Crushes Mitt Romney In The New NBC/WSJ Poll

AP



President Barack Obama opened up a decisive lead over Mitt Romney in the new NBC/WSJ poll, pulling ahead of his embattled opponent by five points. The poll — which was taken after the conventions and last week’s crisis in the Middle East, but before the recent firestorm over Romney’s 47 per cent comments — is the latest national survey to show Obama sustaining a strong bounce in the wake of the Democratic National Convention.

Significantly, the poll has Obama’s job approval rating reaching the crucial 50 per cent threshold for the first time since March.

Like other recent surveys, the NBC/WSJ poll also shows that Obama has erased Romney’s advantage on the crucial question of which candidate would better handle the economy. On that issue, the President now ties his opponent at 43 per cent, wiping out the six-point lead Romney held last month.

