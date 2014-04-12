Obama Laughs About 'Crazy' Birth Certificate Questions

President Barack Obama reminisced about the conspiracy theories surrounding his birth certificate during a speech at the National Action Network convention in New York City Friday afternoon. Obama referenced the doubts about his citizenship that led him to release a copy of his birth certificate in 2011 while criticising voter I.D. laws that require people to present documentation like passports and birth certificates to vote.

“Just to be clear, I know where my birth certificate is,” he added.

Obama then began to laugh.

“You remember that? That was crazy,” said Obama. “Haven’t thought about that in a while.”

Obama’s speech focused on voting rights. He cited a “recent effort to restrict the vote” that he said was “led” by the Republican Party.

“Not only is it ultimately bad politics, I believe it ultimately harms the entire country,” he said.

Obama said the “right to vote is threatened today in a way it has not been” since the passage of the Voting Rights Act and called on Congress to update that legislation.

