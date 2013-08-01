HOUSE DEMOCRAT: Obama Just Gave A 'Full-Throated defence' Of Larry Summers, And Said He Was Being Unfairly Attacked

Amid growing liberal and Democratic opposition to the possibility of Larry Summers as chairman of the Federal Reserve, President Barack Obama gave a “full-throated defence” of him to a group of House Democrats in a closed-door meeting.
Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) told reporters of Obama’s defence. According to Bloomberg, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) said that Obama also told House Democrats that Summers has been “unfairly criticised.”
Sherman also said Obama hasn’t made a decision on the next Fed chair, but that he “took a minute to stand up for Larry Summers.”
Politico’s Ben White reported today that Summers is still the front-runner over Janet Yellen, who has become the popular choice of Congressional Democrats.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.