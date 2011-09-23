Obama LA Campaign Office vandalised Before West Coast Fundraising Swing

A Los Angeles office for President Barack Obama’s reelection committee was vandalised late Thursday, the LA Times reported.



The office reportedly was hit by fire from a BB-gun, and an undisclosed object was thrown through the glass window at the front of the office.

Obama is set to begin a three-day swing on the West Coast on Sunday, with a stop in Los Angeles on Monday for a fundraising event.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident.

