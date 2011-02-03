VIDEO: KFC China Has Apologized For Making This Disrespectful Ad With An Obama Lookalike

“Change — not only for your mum, but for you, your stomach, for a better taste!” proclaims a POTUS lookalike before he’s crushed by a giant fish filet sandwich in a Chinese commercial for KFC.



The commercial was aired in preparation for Chinese President Hu Jintao’s visit to the United States in January. It has since been removed, according to AOL News. The company released a statement, saying “it was meant to be a spoof and no disrespect was intended.”

There are apparently 3,200 KFC restaurant outlets in China, significantly more than the number of McDonald’s or any other American fast food company.

