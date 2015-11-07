President Obama is reportedly about to reject the Keystone XL pipeline

President Barack Obama suddenly scheduled a press conference for 11:45 a.m. ET Friday.

Though the White House did not reveal what Obama will announce, The Wall Street Journal’s Amy Harder reported that the administration will reveal its position on the Keystone XL pipeline.

The State Department, which for years has been reviewing the controversial pipeline project, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider.

The White House declined to comment.

