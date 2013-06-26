OBAMA: The Keystone Pipeline Should Not Be Approved Unless It Meets Strict Emission Standards

President Barack Obama will say in a major address on climate change Tuesday that the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline should not be approved unless the State Department determines that it will not increase greenhouse gas emissions, according to multiple reports.



Obama is speaking at Georgetown University on Tuesday, where he will outline plans to curb carbon emissions. There was no indication he had been planning to address the Keystone situation, a topic on which he has carefully avoided weighing in.

He has faced enormous pressure from environmental activists to shut down the planned construction of the pipeline, which they worry could harm the environment. The State Department and activists have bickered about a draft study that determined the pipeline would not greatly increase greenhouse gases.

“I refuse to condemn your generation and future generations to a planet that’s beyond fixing,” Obama said in his address.

The pronouncement doesn’t mean that Obama has killed the project, but ensures that it first meets some kind of environmental standard.

