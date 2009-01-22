Obama Keeping His BlackBerry After All (RIMM)

President Barack Obama has famously vowed to fight for his BlackBerry (RIMM) while in office, despite advice his phone’s data could get subpoenaed by poltical enemies or hacked by foreign governments.



But now The Atlantic is reporting Obama is keeping his cell-phone — once it gets upgraded with a “super-encryption package”:

On Monday, a government agency that the Obama administration — but that is probably the National Security Agency — added to a standard blackberry a super-encryption package…. and Obama WILL be able to use it … still for routine and personal messages.

It’s not clear whether he yet has the device…

The messages, like other White House communications, will kept from the public for the duration of his presidency, if not longer.

Obama and other officials won’t be able to use Instant Messaging in the White House.

It’s already been estimated Obama’s love for his cell phone is worth up to $50 million in marketing for Research in Motion. If Obama is seen still using the device as President, the marketing boost for RIM will go through the roof.

