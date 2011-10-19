Guess Who President Obama Doesn't Want Sasha And Malia Watching?

granted iVillage.com an interview, and the site got quite the soundbite out of her: President Obama doesn’t allow Malia and Sasha Obama to watch “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”



Excerpt from the interview:

“Barack really thinks some of the Kardashians — when they watch that stuff — he doesn’t like that as much,” said the First Lady, “but I sort of feel like if we’re talking about it, and I’m more concerned with how they take it in — what did you learn when you watched that. And if they’re learning the right lessons, like, that was crazy, then I’m like, OK.”

We kind of love how Michelle clearly put this on the President, like he’s the hardliner parent — you just know she can’t stand the Kardashians either, but there’s always the chance she’ll run into them at a ladies-mag function or something.

And we also wish we could hear Malia and Sasha’s “that was crazy” recaps of Kardashian antics.

