Here Are The Two Shows Obama DVRs

Photo: AMC

President Barack Obama is on The View right now, revealing some intimate details about his life in the White House. Asked what his guilty TV pleasures are, Obama first responded that he watches any and all sports, including curling. But now that he has DVR, he said, he enjoys watching HBO’s Homeland and Mad Men.



Ed. note: The interview’s over, but you can watch the ladies of The View grill Obama’s pop culture knowledge in the video below:

Here’s what else he told the ladies of The View >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.