Obama just gave the New England Patriots a sick burn

President Barack Obama welcomed the New England Patriots to the White House on Thursday by mocking the football team’s infamous “Deflate-gate” scandal.

“I usually tell a bunch of jokes at these events, but with the Patriots in town, I was worried that 11 out of 12 of them would fall flat,” Obama quipped, according to an official transcript.

The president, clearly on a roll, didn’t slow down.

“All right, all right, all right,” he added. “That whole story got blown a little out of proportion.”

The White House’s transcript indicated “laughter” occurred after each line, but The Hill reported that Obama’s Patriots jokes caused the crowd to “let out an audible groan at the president’s jab.”

The Patriots drew widespread controversy in January when they were found to have used underflated footballs in a match against the Indianapolis Colts. The team nevertheless went on to win the Super Bowl and visited the White House on Thursday so Obama could congratulate the champions.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski later jokingly suggested the president was drunk when he made his jab.

During the height of the controversy, Obama’s spokesman also mocked the Patriots.

(via The Washington Post)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.