Obama Just Gave Republicans The Excuse They Needed To Kill His Jobs Plan

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

President Barack Obama appeared to have GOP lawmakers in a pickle over the weekend — struggling with whether to oppose his jobs plan even though its stimulus measures consist mostly of tax cuts. But his newly-announced tax increases to pay for the bill appears to have given Republican lawmakers the political cover they needed to oppose the plan.”It would be fair to say this tax increase on job creators is the kind of proposal both parties have opposed in the past,” Boehner spokesman Michael Steel said in a statement. “We remain eager to work together on ways to support job growth, but this proposal doesn’t appear to have been offered in that bipartisan spirit.”



Obama reiterated that he wants lawmakers to pass his jobs bill as is — while GOP lawmakers appear poised to modify it significantly before taking it up for a vote, if they do at all.

Cutting government spending to pay for a stimulus would have been counterproductive, administration officials say, but announcing a plan relying almost entirely on tax increases has given Republicans the ammunition to deprive Obama of the political victory he sorely needs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.