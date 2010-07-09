What Obama REALLY Did In The Month Of June

Photo: The White House via Flickr

June was a busy month for President Obama — from hanging out the leaders of Russia, Saudi Arabia and Peru, to going to the G20 summit to shuttling back and forth to the Gulf of Mexico shores — he covered a lot of ground.But he also managed to squeeze a beer with UK Prime Minister David Cameron, a glimpse of the U.S.-Ghana soccer match, a Paul McCartney concert and going to a ballgame.



Meeting with President Alan Garcia Perez of Peru President Barack Obama talks with Press Secretary Robert Gibbs during a meeting with President Alan Garcia Perez of Peru, seated left, in the Oval Office, June 1, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Paul McCartney performs in the East Room of the White House, Paul McCartney performs during the Gershwin Prize concert honouring him in the East Room of the White House, June 2, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden talk with Stephen Neal, during a tour of K Neal International Trucks in Hyattsville, Md. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden talk with Stephen Neal, during a tour of K Neal International Trucks in Hyattsville, Md., June 4, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Tarmac Field House at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans, La., President Barack Obama walks to the Tarmac Field House at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans, La., June 4, 2010, with Sen. David Vitter, R-La., left, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, right, and others, for a briefing on the response to the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Meeting with National Incident Commander Admiral Thad Allen about the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. President Barack Obama is updated on the response to the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, during a meeting in the Tarmac Field House at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans, La., June 4, 2010. National Incident Commander Admiral Thad Allen is seated at left. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama looks at maps of local estuaries. President Barack Obama looks at maps of local estuaries with Mayor David Carmandelle, National Incident Commander Admiral Thad Allen, oysterman Floyd Lasseigne, and others, at Carmandelle's Live Bait and Boiled Seafood in Grand Isle, La., June 4, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama, at left, eats boiled seafood with residents at Carmandelle's Live Bait and Boiled Seafood in Grand Isle, La. President Barack Obama, at left, eats boiled seafood with residents at Carmandelle's Live Bait and Boiled Seafood in Grand Isle, La., June 4, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama greets residents in Grand Isle, La. President Barack Obama greets residents in Grand Isle, La., June 4, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama prepares for foreign leader phone calls with Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and Japanese Prime Minister designate Naoto Kan. President Barack Obama prepares for foreign leader phone calls with Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and Japanese Prime Minister designate Naoto Kan, in the Oval Office, Saturday, June 5, 2010. Pictured, from left, are Michelle Gavin, senior director for African Affairs, Puneet Talwar, senior director for Iraq, Iran and the Gulf States, John Buchanan (on phone), director of operations and deputy director of the White House Situation Room, and National Security Advisor Gen. James Jones. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama adjusts Dick Van Dyke's tie during the Ford's Theatre reception. President Barack Obama adjusts Dick Van Dyke's tie during the Ford's Theatre reception in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Sunday, June 6, 2010. (Official White House photo by Pete Souza) Reggie Love, President Barack Obama's personal aide, hits the water at a dunking booth setup during the Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House. Reggie Love, President Barack Obama's personal aide, hits the water at a dunking booth setup during the Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, June 8, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson) President Barack Obama knocks as he enters Larry Summers' office in the West Wing of the White House. President Barack Obama knocks as he enters Larry Summers' office in the West Wing of the White House, June 8, 2010. Summers is Director of the National Economic Council. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama greets guests at the Congressional picnic on the South Lawn. President Barack Obama greets guests at the Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, June 8, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama talks with kids from the Children's Miracle Network in the East Room. President Barack Obama talks with kids from the Children's Miracle Network in the East Room of the White House, June 9, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama participates in a roundtable discussion and lunch with local residents at Combs Pier in Gulfport, Miss. President Barack Obama participates in a roundtable discussion and lunch with local residents at Combs Pier in Gulfport, Miss., June 14, 2010. Participants pictured, from left, are National Incident Commander Admiral Thad Allen, hotel co-owner Missy Bennett, restaurant owner Scott Weinberg, Marsha Barbour, Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour, and Gulfport Mayor George Schloegel. This was the President's fourth trip to the Gulf Coast to assess the ongoing response to the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama observes operations at the Theodore Staging Facility in Theodore, Ala. President Barack Obama observes operations at the Theodore Staging Facility in Theodore, Ala., June 14, 2010, where oil containment boom and other equipment is cleaned, decontaminated, and repaired. This was the President's fourth trip to the Gulf Coast to assess the ongoing response to the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama and other officials tour the Theodore Staging Facility in Theodore, Ala. President Barack Obama and other officials tour the Theodore Staging Facility in Theodore, Ala., June 14, 2010, where oil containment boom and other equipment is cleaned, decontaminated, and repaired. This was the President's fourth trip to the Gulf Coast to assess the ongoing response to the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama sips an iced tea while talking to patrons at Tacky Jack's, a seafood restaurant in Orange Beach, Ala. President Barack Obama sips an iced tea while talking to patrons at Tacky Jack's, a seafood restaurant in Orange Beach, Ala., during his tour of the Gulf Coast, June 14, 2010. This was the President's fourth trip to the Gulf Coast to assess the ongoing response to the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama greets members of the military personnel at the Pensacola Naval Air Station President Barack Obama greets members of the audience following his remarks at an event with military personnel at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla., June 15, 2010. This was the President's fourth trip to the Gulf Coast to assess the ongoing response to the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) From left, Carol Browner, assistant to the President for energy and climate change, Senior Advisor David Axelrod, and Director of Speechwriting Jon Favreau President Barack Obama reworks his address to the nation regarding the BP oil spill with, from left, Carol Browner, assistant to the President for energy and climate change, Senior Advisor David Axelrod, and Director of Speechwriting Jon Favreau, in the Outer Oval Office, June 15, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama meets with senior advisors in Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel's West Wing office . President Barack Obama meets with senior advisors in Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel's West Wing office at the White House, June 15, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama meets with Sen. Scott Brown, R-Mass. President Barack Obama meets with Sen. Scott Brown, R-Mass., in the Oval Office, June 16, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden receive the Economic Daily Briefing in the Rose Garden. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden receive the Economic Daily Briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, June 17, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama greets baseball fans during a Washington Nationals vs. Chicago White Sox baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. President Barack Obama greets baseball fans during a Washington Nationals vs. Chicago White Sox baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., June 18, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama looks over his prepared remarks in the Outer Oval Office. President Barack Obama looks over his prepared remarks in the Outer Oval Office, prior to making a statement to the press, June 23, 2010. Pictured, from left, are Phil Schiliro, assistant to the President for legislative affairs, Vice President Joe Biden, and Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev look at a Ray's Hell Burger menu during their ride to the restaurant in Arlington, Va. President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev look at a Ray's Hell Burger menu during their ride to the restaurant in Arlington, Va., June 24, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Russian President Dmitry Medvedev jokes with French President Nicolas Sarkozy about his suit jacket, before a working lunch at the G8 Summit. Russian President Dmitry Medvedev jokes with French President Nicolas Sarkozy about his suit jacket, before a working lunch at the G8 Summit in Muskoka, Canada, June 25, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper. President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper as as they walk with other leaders, following the family photo, at the G8 Summit in Muskoka, Canada, June 25, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama talks with Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, before a meeting with African Outreach Leaders at the G8 Summit. President Barack Obama talks with Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, before a meeting with African Outreach Leaders at the G8 Summit in Muskoka, Canada, June 25, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama shows his BlackBerry to, from left, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, and French President Nicolas Sarkozy. President Barack Obama shows his BlackBerry to, from left, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, and French President Nicolas Sarkozy, before a meeting with African Outreach Leaders at the G8 Summit in Muskoka, Canada, June 25, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron trade bottles of beer to settle a bet they made on the U.S. vs. England World Cup Soccer game. President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron trade bottles of beer to settle a bet they made on the U.S. vs. England World Cup Soccer game (which ended in a tie), during a bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit in Toronto, Canada, Saturday, June 26, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama watches the U.S. vs. Ghana World Cup Soccer game President Barack Obama watches the U.S. vs. Ghana World Cup Soccer game before a meeting at the G20 Summit in Toronto, Canada, Saturday, June 26, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama and Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel ride an escalator en route to a press conference during the G20 Summit People react as President Barack Obama and Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel ride an escalator en route to a press conference during the G20 Summit in Toronto, Canada, Sunday, June 27, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner reviews notes before President Barack Obama's press conference at the G20 Summit Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner reviews notes before President Barack Obama's press conference at the G20 Summit in Toronto, Canada, Sunday, June 27, 2010. Special Assistant Sara Aviel stands at right. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama takes questions during a press conference at the G20 Summit. Framed through two flags, President Barack Obama takes questions during a press conference at the G20 Summit in Toronto, Canada, Sunday, June 27, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama walks with King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, and members of the Saudi delegation, toward the South Lawn Driveway. President Barack Obama walks with King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, and members of the Saudi delegation, toward the South Lawn Driveway, prior to the King's departure from the White House, June 29, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama greets people at the South Lawn of the White House President Barack Obama greets people at an all appointee event on the South Lawn of the White House, June 29, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama and Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel take a powerwalk along the South Lawn Drive President Barack Obama and Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel walk along the South Lawn Drive of the White House, June 30, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

