20 minutes into the second presidential debate, we’re seeing the exact opposite response on Intrade as in the first debate.



Obama’s stock has jumped several points since the debate started. He’s now at a 64.5% chance of being reelected.

UPDATE: 40 minutes in, Obama’s holding the gains.

Photo: Intrade

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.