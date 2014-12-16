Obama Just Made An Awkward Joke About The Military And Santa

AP/Mel Evans President Barack Obama waves as he finishes speaking to military members and families Monday, Dec. 15, 2014, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, in Wrightstown, N.J.

President Barack Obama joked on Monday that US troops are essentially “Santa in fatigues” because of their dedication to serving their country.

“We’re free and safe and secure over here because you’re willing to serve over there. … You never stop serving. You never stop giving,” Obama said before quipping, “You guys are like Santa in fatigues.”

Obama’s humour earned some polite chuckles from the audience at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.

His next joke, however, earned a much more enthusiastic response.

“Although I’ll bet one of those C-130’s is a little more efficient than Santa’s sleigh,” he added.

View video of Obama’s full speech, via ABC News.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(via Breitbart)

