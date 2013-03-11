Obama Told Some Hilarious Jokes About Nate Silver And Bob Woodward Last Night

President Barack Obama unleashed his comedic side at last night’s Gridiron dinner, the annual Washington, D.C., event featuring political leaders, journalists, and other media types poking fun at each other.



One joke stood out above the rest — when Obama appeared to note the absence of First Lady Michelle Obama, who apparently did not attend.

From the White House transcript (emphasis added):

“Now I’m sure that you’ve noticed that there’s somebody very special in my life who is missing tonight, somebody who has always got my back, stands with me no matter what and gives me hope no matter how dark things seem. So tonight, I want to publicly thank my rock, my foundation — thank you, Nate Silver.”

Obama also poked fun at the recent back-and-forth between White House senior adviser Gene Sperling and veteran reporter Bob Woodward.

He got five laughs from the audience in these two paragraphs alone:

We noticed that some folks couldn’t make it this evening. It’s been noted that Bob Woodward sends his regrets, which Gene Sperling predicted. (Laughter.) I have to admit this whole brouhaha had me a little surprised. Who knew Gene could be so intimidating? (Laughter.) Or let me phrase it differently — who knew anybody named Gene could be this intimidating? (Laughter.)

Now I know that some folks think we responded to Woodward too aggressively. But hey, when has — can anybody tell me when an administration has ever regretted picking a fight with Bob Woodward? (Laughter.) What’s the worst that could happen? (Laughter and applause.)

