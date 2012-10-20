Obama Apologized To Chris Matthews For Giving Him A 'Stroke' After The First Debate

President Barack Obama apologized to MSNBC host Chris Matthews for his poor performance at the first debate during his speech at the Al Smith dinner last night, ribbing the MSNBC host for his post-debate meltdown.



“Although it turns out millions of Americans focused in on the second debate who didn’t focus in on the first debate —and I happen to be one of them,” Obama said. “I particularly want to apologise to Chris Matthews. Four years ago I gave him a thrill up his leg — this time around I gave him a stroke.”

Watch the clip below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

