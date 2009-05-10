Obama, Comedian (VIDEO)

No matter what you think about Obama, you’ll find it extremely difficult not to enjoy his speech last night to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. If you don’t know, it’s an annual tradition for the President to give a humorous speech at the organisation’s annual dinner. Even George W. Bush’s were quite enjoyable.



After joking about the Manhattan terror plane, auto bailout and Tim Geithner and other topics of the day, he ends with some somber comments about the state of the journalism industry, saying journalism is in the process of renewal and that the success of the industry is necessary for the success of government.



