Obama Just Named John Kerry To Play Mitt Romney In Mock Presidential Debates

President Obama has chosen former Democratic presidential nominee, Sen. John Kerry, to play Republican Mitt Romney in mock presidential debates, the Washington Post reported Monday.



The practice debates will help prepare the president for his most important re-election appearances — three fall debates with the GOP nominee.

Kerry, the senior senator from Massachusetts, was selected because he knows Romney’s background and debate style well, according to the Post. Romney served as Governor of Massachusetts from 2002 to 2007.

“There is no one that has more experience or understanding of the presidential debate process than John Kerry,” Obama’s senior campaign strategist David Axelrod told the Post. “He’s an expert debater who has a fundamental mastery of a wide range of issues, including Mitt Romney’s Massachusetts. He’s the obvious choice.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.