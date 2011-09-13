Obama: Jobs Plan "Buys Us Insurance From A Double-Dip Recession"

Photo: WSB-TV

In an interview with NBC News’ Brian Williams that aired on the Today Show this morning, President Barack Obama said his jobs plan “buys us insurance from a double-dip recession.””When you look at what independent economists are saying about the American Jobs Act, my jobs plan, uniformly what they are saying is this buys us insurance against a double-dip recession,” he said. “And it almost certainly helps the economy grow and will put more people book to work, and that’s what the American people want right now.”



Obama will present his American Jobs Act to Congress tonight — where it faces an uncertain future.

Watch the clip below:



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

