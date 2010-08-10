Maybe This Is Why Christina Romer Was Forced Out

There are all kinds of theories about why Obama economic aide Christina Romer left (quit? fired?) The White House.



A popular notion is that she butted heads with Larry Summers, the President’s other top economic chief.

Or maybe it was that her projections for an economic rebound were too rosy, leaving the administration open to disappointment.

Conservative site Hot Air pointed out that Romer missed big on her expectations for the deficit. And it seems that the administration, even with all kinds of spinning, and cherry-picked models, didn’t hit the jobs numbers it had projected, no doubt with Romer’s input.

The Heritage Foundation produces this handy chart:

Photo: Heritage Foundation

