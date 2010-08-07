President Obama Trumpets 7 Straight Months Of Job Growth

Photo: The White House via Flickr

His surrogates are done, and now Obama is talking on this morning’s frustrating jobs report.His spin — which is as simple as possible — is that we’ve now had 7 straight months of private sector job creation. So that’s something.



But he’s acknowledging the need to do more, and his first example of doing more is spending more money to bail out the states, notably the $26.1 billion allocated by the Senate to bail out Medicare and education funds.

Up next he wants a jobs bill to help small businesses, including one that focuses on going to a more green society.

