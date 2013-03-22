Obama Just Finished His Speech In Israel, And People Are Already Saying He Made History

Speaking to an audience of young Israelis in Jerusalem, President Barack Obama delivered a blunt message, asking Israelis to see the world through the eyes of their adversaries in the Middle East.



Here is the key paragraph:

But the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and justice must also be recognised. Put yourself in their shoes – look at the world through their eyes. It is not fair that a Palestinian child cannot grow up in a state of her own, and lives with the presence of a foreign army that controls the movements of her parents every single day. It is not just when settler violence against Palestinians goes unpunished. It is not right to prevent Palestinians from farming their lands; to restrict a student’s ability to move around the West Bank; or to displace Palestinian families from their home. Neither occupation nor expulsion is the answer. Just as Israelis built a state in their homeland, Palestinians have a right to be a free people in their own land.

