It's Not Just The Rich: Obama Tax Hikes Will Stick It To The Middle Class, Too

Gregory White
Obama has emphasised in his speeches that it is the “richest Americans” who will get hit with tax increases, but by letting many tax-relief initiatives expire, Obama is targeting middle class Americans with shadow tax increases too.

If the provisions are allowed to expire on December 31, the top-tier personal income tax rate will rise to 39.6 per cent from 35 per cent. But lower-income families will pay more as well: the 25 per cent tax bracket will revert back to 28 per cent; the 28 per cent bracket will increase to 31 per cent; and the 33 per cent bracket will increase to 36 per cent. The special 10 per cent bracket is eliminated.

