Obama Is Not Sure If He Would Let His Son Play Football

In an interview with Franklin Foer and Chris Hughes of New Republic, President Barack Obama sounded off on the issue of injuries in football and questioned whether he would let one of his sons play the violent sport…”I’m a big football fan, but I have to tell you if I had a son, I’d have to think long and hard before I let him play football. And I think that those of us who love the sport are going to have to wrestle with the fact that it will probably change gradually to try to reduce some of the violence. In some cases, that may make it a little bit less exciting, but it will be a whole lot better for the players, and those of us who are fans maybe won’t have to examine our consciences quite as much.”



Of course, Obama has two daughters and no sons. It is unclear if he would allow his daughters to play football if that was their desire.

Obama went to say that he is more worried about college players who are not “well-compensated for the violence they do to their bodies.” He added that he would like to see the NCAA “think about” the issue.

