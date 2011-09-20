Obama Is Israel's Best Friend, And Even They Don't Acknowledge It

Despite all the bluster about President Obama supposedly being anti-Israel, he may actually be the strongest ally Israel has right now. As John Heilemann writes in New York Magazine, Obama has steadfastly backed Israel throughout a number of international confrontations that earned widespread scorn from the rest of the world. Now, with Palestine pushing for statehood at the United Nations —and with a majority of the world community prepared to grant them that request — the United States is expected to veto that move, once again siding with Israel.



Still, due to a confluence of factors including historical timing, Israel’s election of a hardline Prime Minister in Benjamin Netanyahu and, perhaps, even the sheer fact that Obama’s approval rating has plummeted at home, that anti-Israel claim has found fertile ground. Though he’s ardently backed Israel throughout his presidency, the myth that he hasn’t still persists, and it now threatens to damage his tarnish his reputation at home and hinder his reelection bid in the process.

