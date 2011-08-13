Obama Is Getting In On The Action In Iowa

Not to be outdone by his GOP rivals, President Barack Obama will travel to to Iowa Monday, just as Republicans wrap up a weekend of campaigning in the first-in-nation caucus state.



The President’s Iowa sweep is part of a three-day bus tour through the Upper Midwest that will focus on job creation strategies and growing rural economies. The trip also includes stops in Minnesota and Illinois.

All three states went to Obama in 2008, but saw major Republican gains during the 2010 elections.

Senior White House officials said today that Obama will not be making any major economic policy speeches on the trip, senior White House officials said today. Instead, he will host townhall-style events in each state to hear voters concerns about the economy.

Although the trip begins just one day after Ames Straw Poll festivities die down, White House officials insist that it is not related to the 2012 presidential campaign.

But on a conference call with reporters today, White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer noted that the president has a “special connection with Iowa,” referring to the 2008 Democratic caucus win that kickstarted Obama’s presidential campaign.

He added that there is “no magic to the fact that the straw poll is a few days before.”

Now here’s what you need to know about the Ames Straw Poll >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.