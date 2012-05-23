Obama Is Getting Humiliated In The Kentucky Primary, 40 per cent Of Democrats Voted For 'Uncommitted'

Photo: White House photo

This is just crazy. With almost all districts reporting, Obama is carrying about 60 per cent of the vote in tonight’s Kentucky primary according to the Wall Street Journal.



But about 40 per cent of that state’s Democratic voters cast their ballot for ‘Undecided.’

Compare that to Mitt Romney, who has won 67% in the Republican primary, while Ron Paul, Rick Santorum, and Newt Gingrich are all scoring in the single-digits.

The result doesn’t exactly change anything for Obama but it is another embarrassing result for the incumbent. Last week in West Virginia, a convicted felon won 41 per cent of the vote against Obama. The message is this, Obama is unbelievably weak among white Appalachian Democrats.

Those low numbers among that cohort of voters could make a difference in Pennsylvania or Virginia.

Watch this video to see what it means for the general election:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

