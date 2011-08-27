Obama Is Fleeing Martha's Vineyard To Escape IRENE

President Barack Obama is cutting his Martha’s Vineyard vacation a day short to get back to Washington, D.C., before Hurricane Irene hits. He will be back at the White House tonight.



His family will stay in the Vineyard until tomorrow morning.

“I think the president simply reached the conclusion that it would be more prudent for him to be in Washington, D.C., and to be at the White House at the end of the day today,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters, according to Politico.

Obama issued a foreboding warning this morning about Irene:

“I cannot stress this highly enough: If you are in the projected path of this hurricane, you have to take precautions now. Don’t wait. Don’t delay. We all hope for the best, but we have to be prepared for the worst. All of us have to take this storm seriously. You need to listen to your state and local officials, and if you are given an evacuation order, please follow it. Just to underscore this point: We ordered an aircraft carrier group out to sea to avoid this storm yesterday. So if you’re in the way of this hurricane, you should be preparing now.”

The hurricane is on path to sweep the Eastern Seaboard this weekend, hitting New York Saturday night.

